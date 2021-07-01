Barr E S & Co. Purchases Shares of 150 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Barr E S & Co. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

TPL traded up $14.16 on Thursday, reaching $1,613.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,379. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,562.97. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $427.69 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 284 shares of company stock valued at $456,165. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

