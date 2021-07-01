Barr E S & Co. Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Barr E S & Co. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 198.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $395.66. 34,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $381.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $300.75 and a 1 year high of $400.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,730 shares of company stock worth $5,277,679 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

