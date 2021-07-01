Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 96.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,232 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Boingo Wireless were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boingo Wireless by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,330,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,863,000 after buying an additional 103,064 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Boingo Wireless by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after buying an additional 423,000 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in Boingo Wireless by 7,700.5% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,176,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after buying an additional 2,148,448 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,263,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after purchasing an additional 35,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

WIFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair cut Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

WIFI opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $626.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.97. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $59.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.05 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

