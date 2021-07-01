Barclays PLC Purchases 28,856 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Autoliv worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $97.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.87. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.73%.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. Nordea Equity Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

