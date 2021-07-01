Barclays PLC Has $6.36 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 94.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XAR stock opened at $132.30 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $136.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.90.

