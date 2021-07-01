Barclays PLC Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,357 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,333,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,589 shares of company stock worth $6,018,513. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.23. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

