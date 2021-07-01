Barclays PLC Has $5.56 Million Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,072 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 849.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,622,000 after buying an additional 676,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,369,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 518,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after buying an additional 222,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,261,000 after buying an additional 101,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after buying an additional 87,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $200.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.51. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.01 and a 1 year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

