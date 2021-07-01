Barclays PLC Buys 17,957 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Itron worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Steelhead Partners LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter worth $1,871,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Itron by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Itron by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,703.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,779 shares in the company, valued at $772,532.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $537,453 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITRI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

ITRI stock opened at $99.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

