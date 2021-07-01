Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 129.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,620 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

