Barclays PLC Acquires 19,288 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $110.44 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $119.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.61.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on SSD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

