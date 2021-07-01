Barclays Boosts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $106.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.71.

PAYX opened at $107.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $108.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,226,000 after acquiring an additional 100,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Paychex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,704,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

