Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 769,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,423 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $51,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 333.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1,346.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $69.98 on Thursday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.47.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

