Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 214,491 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,573,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Manulife Financial worth $55,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,372,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,017 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,925,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,512,000 after acquiring an additional 75,872 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,865,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,103,000 after acquiring an additional 95,200 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.2285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

