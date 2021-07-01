Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 13,892 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.46% of ABM Industries worth $49,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.