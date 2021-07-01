Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.15% of UFP Industries worth $53,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $27,000. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $255,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 219,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $74.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.82. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.40 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $540,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058 over the last ninety days. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

