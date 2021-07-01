Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $52.42 Million Stock Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.47% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $52,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,620,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $60.52 on Thursday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $61.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97.

