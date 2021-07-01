Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 605,153 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,831,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,153 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.05% of Wabash National worth $53,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 66,178.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Wabash National in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $32,662.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,496 shares in the company, valued at $7,249,353.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WNC opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $824.27 million, a PE ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 1.88. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 213.33%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.