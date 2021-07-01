Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 11,581 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $54,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 908,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,385,000 after buying an additional 335,153 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 650,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,500,000 after buying an additional 46,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after buying an additional 60,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $65.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.61. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.21 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $1,469,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,209,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,048,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,000 shares of company stock worth $43,131,000. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.