Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,128 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.25% of Union Acquisition Corp. II worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 89.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,706,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after buying an additional 806,725 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 100,794 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 166,293 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 181,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 117,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,507,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LATN opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.09. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

