Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth $261,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,683,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,541,000 after buying an additional 92,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,518,000 after buying an additional 65,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 31.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 179,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after buying an additional 43,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

TPX stock opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.26. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on TPX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $63,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,484 shares of company stock worth $3,957,374. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

