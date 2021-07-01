Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 1,623.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,202 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of Lithium Americas worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.4% in the first quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.4% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 75,667 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 65.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on LAC shares. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 98.92, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

