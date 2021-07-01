Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.45 Million Stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,877 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.08. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is -32.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

