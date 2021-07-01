Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Holdings in Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ROT)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ROT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 304,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rotor Acquisition during the first quarter worth $196,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rotor Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,290,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rotor Acquisition during the first quarter worth $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROT stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93. Rotor Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Rotor Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

