Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 485.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.71.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $191.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.71 and a 12-month high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 105.60%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

