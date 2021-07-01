Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Insider Mary E. Sellers Sells 5,000 Shares

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $434,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,768,408.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mary E. Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00.

Bank of Hawaii stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.22. 252,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,115. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.36. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 37,682 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after acquiring an additional 312,013 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,083,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,209,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

