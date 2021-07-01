Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $17.12 and last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 1850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.3533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 14.22%. Bank of Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bank of Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bank of Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

