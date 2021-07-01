Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases 2,334 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.0% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research firms have commented on KO. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.17. 185,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,947,178. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $233.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.