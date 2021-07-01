Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Banco de Sabadell S.A reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,192,000 after acquiring an additional 131,032 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 10.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,449,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,885,000 after acquiring an additional 676,280 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,042,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,080,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,029,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.98. 18,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,528. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

