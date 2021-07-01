Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $16.62 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Banco de Sabadell S.A reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,737 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after buying an additional 925,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,113,000 after purchasing an additional 602,639 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,501,714,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.11.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $156.52. 399,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,483,190. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $473.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

