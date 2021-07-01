Banco de Sabadell S.A Boosts Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,012 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,046 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,749,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,227,000 after purchasing an additional 60,225 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,715,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,596,000 after buying an additional 246,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.4% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.49. 28,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,210. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on AEM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

