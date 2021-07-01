Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 73,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. 2.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

