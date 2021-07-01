Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 943 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Western Digital by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Western Digital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,819,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $388,475,000 after acquiring an additional 335,413 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $364,092,000 after purchasing an additional 120,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,442,738 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $229,816,000 after purchasing an additional 196,140 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

