Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New $952,000 Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 514,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 177,360 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 107,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 56,801 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,535,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $382,481,000 after buying an additional 310,889 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $79.81 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. JD.com’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

