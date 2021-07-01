Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of HYD opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.99. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $58.78 and a 52-week high of $63.66.

