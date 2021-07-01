Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $833,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.8% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $65.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.82. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

