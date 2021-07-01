B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBBY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.14.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $29,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

