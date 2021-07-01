B. Riley Comments on Cohu, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cohu in a research report issued on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cohu’s FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COHU. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

COHU stock opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.25. Cohu has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,444,000 after buying an additional 988,991 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at about $40,045,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at about $25,357,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cohu by 130.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after buying an additional 511,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at about $16,608,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

