Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.08% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $23,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $67.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

