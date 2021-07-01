Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.07, but opened at $23.50. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 2,301 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,986,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 93.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 493,121 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,233,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 4,689.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 405,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 98.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 397,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -854.72 and a beta of 2.22.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

