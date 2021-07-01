Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 456.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 1,733.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVNW stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $365.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

