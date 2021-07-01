AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZO opened at $1,492.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,447.50. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price target (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

