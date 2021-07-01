Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Raised by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,569,000 after acquiring an additional 76,034 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,032,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,032,000 after acquiring an additional 21,714 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 588,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,929,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $198.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $200.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

