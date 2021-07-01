Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. Autodesk reported sales of $913.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.57. The company had a trading volume of 29,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,743. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.34. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $321.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 287,341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,637,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

