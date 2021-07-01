Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Sets New 1-Year High at $652.40

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 652.40 ($8.52) and last traded at GBX 646.40 ($8.45), with a volume of 1970800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 649 ($8.48).

Several research analysts have weighed in on AUTO shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 595.11 ($7.78).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 584.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.12 billion and a PE ratio of 47.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

