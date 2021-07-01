Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Update

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,800 shares, a growth of 107.8% from the May 31st total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.5 days.

AUTLF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073. Austal has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, South and Central America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle and passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

