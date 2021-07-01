Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Update

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,800 shares, a growth of 107.8% from the May 31st total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.5 days.
AUTLF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073. Austal has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80.
Austal Company Profile
