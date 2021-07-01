AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

Get AU Optronics alerts:

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut AU Optronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

AUOTY opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91. AU Optronics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $15.00.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AU Optronics (AUOTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.