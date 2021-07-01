AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,070,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 670,138 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.6% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.80% of AT&T worth $1,727,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 497,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,718,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

