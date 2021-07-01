Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $46.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

AY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of AY stock opened at $37.22 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 111.26 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,673 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,432,000 after acquiring an additional 686,629 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,131,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.