Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,495 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $50,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 66.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 41,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,325,000 after acquiring an additional 55,237 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 42.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUB. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

