Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Atlantic Power Co. (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.64. Atlantic Power shares last traded at C$3.61, with a volume of 7,961 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$324.17 million and a PE ratio of 7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.89.

Atlantic Power Company Profile (TSE:ATP)

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

